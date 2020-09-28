Lowe's Recalls Over 250,000 Kobalt Chainsaws and Pole Saws

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

More than 256,000 chainsaws and pole saws that were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide were recalled due to a “laceration hazard.”

No injuries were reported, but a user may not be able to turn off the saw due to a defective switch.

Consumers are being asked to contact the distributor — Hongkong Sun Rise Trading — for a free repair.

There were 65 reports of the pole saws staying on and 48 reports of the chainsaws staying on, according to safety officials.

The chainsaw recall involves about 150,000 Kobalt® 40-Volt Lithium Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaws with switches that can get stuck “on.” They were sold from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

The pole saw recall involves about 106,400 Kobalt® 40-volt Lithium Ion 8-inch Cordless Electric Pole Saws with switches that can fail under a heavy load, and cause it to keep running after the trigger is released. They were sold from March 2017 through October 2019 for about $180.

For more information, contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Source: Saw recall: More than 256,000 Kobalt cordless saws sold at Lowe’s recalled for ‘laceration hazard’