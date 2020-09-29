Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Ford is recalling over 38,000 automatic transmission Ford Mustangs from the 2020 model-year because the brake pedals can fracture during a hard stop.

If this occurs during a sudden stop, a driver may suffer a loss of primary braking ability, which will increase the risk of an accident or a rear-end collision.

Ford said it learned of the problem in August 2019, after 3 reports of the brake pedal brackets fracturing. Ford determined that the faulty brake pedal brackets were made of polypropylene instead of a nylon material that was used in previous model-years.

The polypropylene brake pedal brackets were installed from March 4, 2019 to August 13, 2020, before they were pulled out of production.

No injuries or accidents were reported, but Ford said it is aware of at least 6 incidents where the brake pedal brackets fractured when a driver tried to stop their vehicle.

The recall was announced on September 23 by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Ford said it will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake pedal bracket assembly for free. The recall is expected to begin on November 16, 2020.

For more information, owners can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S52.

Source: 2020 Ford Mustang Recalled over Brake Problem