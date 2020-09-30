Tristar Products Inc. is facing a growing number of lawsuits from consumers who were burned by the Power Pressure Cooker XL.
The most recent lawsuit was filed by Christopher S., a man from Fredericksburg, Virginia, who accuses Tristar of misrepresenting the safety of the Power Pressure Cooker XL’s so-called “safety features.”
On October 13, 2018, his pressure cooker exploded scalding-hot food when he opened the lid, resulting in severely painful burn injuries.
He blames his injuries on a defective lid that fails to lock when there is still pressure inside the pot.
He claims that he was able to easily twist open the lid while the pot was still pressurized, despite safety features the were supposed to prevent this type of accident from occurring.
Furthermore, he accuses Tristar of failing to recall or redesign the Power Pressure Cooker XL, despite numerous complaints and over a dozen lawsuits from people who were injured.
The lawsuit was filed on September 24, 2020 in the Circuit Court of the First Judicial District (Walton County, Florida) — Filing #113905154
