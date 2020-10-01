Petzl Recalls Thousands of Climbing Ropes for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Petzl recalled around 14,850 low-stretch Kernmantle ropes due to a possible manufacturing error that could cause the rope to break.

Earlier this year, Petzl asked consumers to inspect certain models of low-stretch Kernmantle ropes after a consumer bought two defective ropes. Petzl traced the problem to their rope-cutting machines.

Petzl said the consumer purchased two defective Petzl AXIS 11mm ropes. One rope had a deep cut in a segment of the rope. The other rope had a “2.1-meter scrap of rope taped to one end,” according to Petzl’s request for inspection on July 21.

On September 30, Petzl announced a full recall of about 14,850 low-stretch Kernmantle ropes that were sold in the U.S., plus another 2,500 ropes in Canada.

The ropes may have a deep cut, or tape securing two pieces of rope together, which can cause the rope to break during use. No injuries were reported.

The ropes are designed for recreational climbing, caving, and mountaineering, as well as professional uses, such as working-at-height, difficult access, technical rescue, and industrial applications.

Only ropes with serial numbers ranging between 18 C 0000000 000 and 20 H 0000000 000 are included in the recall.

The recalled rope models include: Axis 11-mm, Parallel 10.5-mm, Vector 12.5-mm, Segment 8-mm, Ray 12-mm, ASAP’AXIS 11-mm, Push 200 9-mm, Club 200 10-mm, Top 9.8-mm, Lead 9.8-mm, and the JAG Rescue Kit.

The recalled safety ropes have the model name and serial number on the label affixed to each end of the rope.

Consumers should inspect the rope for a deep cut, or tape connecting two ends of rope together. If either problem is found, contact Petzl America for instructions on how to receive a free replacement rope.

They were sold at GME Supply, Karst Sports, and industrial and recreational stores nationwide, and online at www.gmesupply.com and www.Karstsports.com from March 2018 to July 2020 for $200-$1,200.

Source: Petzl Recalls Safety Ropes Due to Fall and Injury Hazard