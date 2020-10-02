Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Country Fresh recalled watermelon chunks from Walmart stores and RaceTrac gas stations in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas due to a risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.

The pre-cut watermelon chunks, spears, and mixed fruit were packaged in a variety of clear plastic clamshell containers and bowls with best-by dates of October 2, 3, and 4, 2020.

The recalled products were distributed from September 23 through September 25, 2020.

Walmart recalled watermelon chunks and spears that were sold under the Freshness Guaranteed® brand-name, including mixed fruit labeled as “Summer Blend” (5-oz) or “Melon Trio” (5.5-oz.).

RaceTrac recalled watermelon chunks (5.5-oz.) and a mixed fruit bowl with watermelon called “Melon Trio” (5.5-oz.).

Country Fresh said it has not received any reports of illnesses associated with these recalled items.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning infections. In healthy adults, the short-term symptoms may include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

During pregnancy, Listeria infection can cause a miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth, or a serious infection of the newborn baby.

Source: Country Fresh Voluntary Product Recall

Editor's note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon's groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.