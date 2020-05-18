Peekaboo Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Ramar Foods recalled 14-ounce containers of Peekaboo® (Ice Cream + Hidden Veggies) Organic Mint Chocolate Chip with Hidden Spinach due to a potential risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.

The ice cream was available for purchase at certain Target stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Only 33 containers were purchased by consumers and the rest were removed.

The recalled ice cream comes in a 14-ounce paper container with UPC# 8685400001, and a Best Before date of 10/08/2021.

No illnesses have been reported, but infections with Listeria can be life-threatening, particularly for people with vulnerable immune systems. Pregnant women may suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.

The recall was issued after a routine internal test by Ramar Foods was positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall notice on May 14.

The company said it voluntarily suspended production while it investigates the source of the contamination.

Consumers with questions, or who would like to request an immediate refund, may contact Ramar Foods. Consumer contact: 844-491-7869, M-F 8-5pm EST; ramarfoods5691@stericycle.com.

Source: Ramar Foods Recalls Mint Chocolate Chip With Hidden Spinach Ice Cream Because of Possible Health Risk

