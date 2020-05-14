Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a health alert for approximately 70 pounds of raw beef ravioli that may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. No illnesses were reported.

No recall was issued by the manufacturer, P&S Ravioli Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

Instead of a recall, FSIS issued a public health warning because consumers may still have the product in their freezers.

The frozen ravioli products contain raw ground beef. They were produced on April 30, 2020, and shipped to retailers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

They were sold in 13-oz. boxes labeled as “P&S RAVOLI COMPANY 12 JUMBO MEAT RAVIOLI” with a use-by date of 11/30/2020 and Lot Code 20121.

The problem was discovered when P&S Ravioli Company was notified by their 3rd-party laboratory that a sample was positive for E. coli O157:H7, but the products had already been shipped.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause severe food poisoning. Most people recover within a week, but some develop a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

Source: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Raw Beef Ravioli Products Due to Possible E. Coli O157:H7 Contamination

