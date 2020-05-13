Hodedah Recalls 4-Drawer Chests for Tip-Over Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

A recall has been issued for about 26,500 Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chests because they can tip over and injure or kill a child.

No injuries were reported, but the chest weighs about 84 pounds without anything in the drawers. If a child opens a drawer and climbs on the furniture, it can easily tip over and crush the child.

“The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC has been pressing Hodedah to issue a voluntary recall since January 2020.

In a Safety Warning issued in January, the CPSC warned that tests found that the Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chests is dangerously unstable.

Furthermore, the recalled chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19).

The recalled chests were sold from July 2017 through April 2020 for between $90 and $200, online at www.wayfair.com, www.HomeDepot.com, www.Walmart.com, www.Amazon.com, www.Unbeatablesale.com, and www.Homesquare.com, www.Houzz.com, www.Goedeckers.com, www.Cymax.com, www.123stores.com,, www.Hayneedle.com, and www.Overstock.com .

