Wild Harvest® Basil Recalled for Cyclospora Parasite Contamination

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) recalled Wild Harvest® Organic Basil that was distributed from a facility in Hopkins, Minnesota, because it may be contaminated with Cyclospora parasites.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported. It was distributed by SuperValu Inc., a subsidiary of UNFI.

The recall involves Wild Harvest® Organic Fresh Basil products sold in .25oz, .75oz, 2oz, and 4oz plastic clam shell containers (UPCs: 0071153550450, 0071153550322, 0071153550762, 0071153550323).

The product can be identified by a white sticker with black ink on the back of the container stating: “Product of Colombia” and “112.”

UNFI issued the recall voluntarily after the Cyclospora cayetanensis parasite was detected during routine sampling.

Infections with this parasite can cause a gastrointestinal illness called cyclosporoasis that is not usually life-threatening, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The symptoms may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea or fatigue. Less common symptoms include vomiting and a low-grade fever.

Source: UNFI Voluntarily Recalls Wild Harvest® Organic Basil Due to Possible Health Risk

