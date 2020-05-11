Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Richard Strauss was a doctor in the athletic department at Ohio State University who is accused of sexually abusing students.

At least 350 former athletes and other men at the university have filed lawsuits against OSU for failing to stop him, despite complaints going back decades.

OSU announced a settlement back in March, but it was not until May 8 that the university publicly reported the cost — $40.9 million — and promised the payout will not come from tuition, taxpayer or donor money.

Many survivors said Strauss used his bare hands to molest them during yearly physicals that were required to play sports, or when students sought treatment for unrelated problems, like shoulder injuries.

Strauss also had a reputation as a locker room voyeur. Some students said he would sit on a stool to watch students shower, or shower naked with students multiple times a day.

Lawsuits claim his actions were an “open secret” at OSU, where coaches and other leaders turned a blind eye to the abuse.

The scandal went public after the university launched an independent investigation after a former wrestler came forward in April 2018.

After a year-long investigation, the university released a report in May 2019 detailing acts of sexual abuse against at least 177 former students.

The report concluded that multiple employees of the university failed to respond to reports of Strauss’ sexual abuse or prevent him

Lawyers for more men with lawsuits still pending against Ohio State have pushed to continue litigation.

Source: Ohio State, 162 survivors finalize $40.9 million settlement in Strauss case