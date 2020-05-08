Reddit Share Email 2 Shares

Sobeauty Inc. recalled about 600 magnetic ball sets because they violate federal safety standards for children’s toys.

The recall involves “Mag Cube” magnetic ball sets labeled as “3D MAGNETIC PUZZLE,” “MAG CUBE BUCKYBALLS” and “JOYNOTE MAG CUBE” on the back of the box.

The sets contain 216 spherical high-power rare earth magnets, in either gold (3-mm diameter) or multi-color (5-mm diameter).

No injuries were reported, but numerous injuries have been reported with other small high-powered magnet toys — including a toddler who swallowed 27 magnet balls and a teen who needed intestinal surgery.

“When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child’s intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The toys were sold online at Walmart.com from March 2018 through December 2019 for between $13 and $20.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic balls and take them away from children.

For instructions on returning the magnets and receiving a full refund including taxes and the original shipping cost, call Sobeauty Inc. toll-free at 844-946-7437 anytime or email at recall@sobeautyinc.com.

Source: Sobeauty Recalls “Mag Cube” Magnetic Ball Sets Due to Risk of Ingestion by Children That Could Cause Serious and Permanent Intestinal Injuries or Death (Recall Alert)