Becca Cosmetics Recalls Moldy Makeup Concealer

Becca Cosmetics issued a voluntary recall for all shades of its Light Shifting Brightening Concealer.

The recall was issued because “a brownish-black material identified as a common household mold was found on the sponge-tip applicator of some units,” according to the company.

There is a potential risk of temporary skin irritation or an eye allergy, but Becca Cosmetics claims it is unlikely to cause a serious injury.

The product is sold by Sephora, Ulta, Walmart, QVC, and other online retailers nationwide.

Becca Cosmetics is asking consumers who have this product stop using it and contact the place of purchase regarding a refund.

Source: Becca Cosmetics voluntarily recalls Light Shifter Brightening Concealer