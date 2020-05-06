Prepac Recalls 4-Drawer Chests for Tip-Over Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Prepac Manufacturing Ltd., of Canada recalled about 21,000 Prepac 4-drawer chests because they pose a safety hazard.

“The recalled chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children,” according to the recall notice.

The recall includes Prepac 4-drawer chests with plastic drawer glides. The recalled chests were sold in three finishes: black, oak and white.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests if not properly anchored to the wall and contact Prepac for a free tip-over restraint kit.

Consumers can also request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.

The recalled chests were sold online at Overstock.com, Target.com, Amazon.com and other online retailers from April 2005 through September 2018 for about $75.

For more information, contact Prepac Manufacturing toll-free at 877-773-7221 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.prepacmfg.com and click on “Recall Information.”

Source: Prepac Recalls 4-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards. In-Home Remedy May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children