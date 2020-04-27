Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation in Kansas City, Kansas has been hit with 5 wrongful death lawsuits after an outbreak of COVID-19 caused at least 28 deaths.

At least 128 other residents and employees have been infected with coronavirus.

The facility is accused of failing to take steps to prevent COVID-19 from entering the facility until March 31 — including checking residents and staff for fever, cough and other symptoms of COVID-19, and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The lawsuit claims the “There is evidence the outbreak started due to a Riverbend employee working in the facility with a cough and fever and without proper personal protective equipment.”

The employee allegedly reported to work on March 27 and March 28 while sick. He tested positive for coronavirus on April 1.

The facility provides short-term rehabilitation for people who are recovering from health problems, as well as long-term care.

