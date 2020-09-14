Residential Elevators Recalled for Impact and Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Residential Elevators Inc., of Crawfordville, Florida, has recalled about 5,250 elevators that can suddenly rise to the top of the shaft and stop, which poses an injury hazard to anyone in the elevator.

The problem is caused by a failure in the motor gearbox assembly. There have been 6 reports of failures, including at least 4 cases where the elevator went up to the top of the shaft. No injuries were reported.

The company previously recalled the elevators in 2018, but now says that all of these elevators must be repaired.

Consumers who own these recalled elevators — including consumers who had them inspected after the 2018 recall — should stop using the elevators and contact Residential Elevators to schedule a free repair.

They were sold by Residential Elevators’ dealers and home builders nationwide from January 2014 to April 2017 for $18,000-$50,000.

This recall involves traction residential elevators with models LLT-952, LLT-953, LLT-954 and LLT-955. The brand “Residential Elevators” is printed on the light in the operating panel inside the elevator cab.

For more information, call Residential Elevators toll-free at 877-943-4734 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at clientservices@residentialelevators.com.

Source: Residential Elevators Recalls Elevators Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)