Thompson's WaterSeal Aerosol Cans Recalled for Fire Hazard

The Thompson’s Company recalled about 852,000 units of Thompson’s WaterSeal® waterproofing wood and masonry protectors in aerosol cans due to a potential fire hazard.

The problem is that chemicals in the cans can react with the package, causing rust to form along the can seam. If the rust spreads to other areas of the can, it can leak highly-flammable propellant chemicals.

“Leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition. Leaking sealer can also result in property damage,” according to the recall notice.

The Thompson’s Company has received approximately 18 reports of leaking cans from retailers, but no injuries, fires, or property damage.

The recalled products are used to coat exterior wood to prevent water damage. The aerosol cans are 11 ounces and have a green or blue cap. They are labeled with “Thompson’s WaterSeal,” “Wood Protector” or “Masonry Protector.”

The products were sold at Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.

Thompson’s is asking consumers to immediately discard the products according to local laws and contact the company for a full refund.

