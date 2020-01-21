Unicorn Face Mask Recalled After Skin Reactions Reported

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Yes To Inc. recalled their Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask in response to complaints of skin irritation and redness.

The recalled face mask was sold at Target, Ulta, and many other retail stores and websites.

The recall was issued after unhappy consumers posted graphic photos of their faces after using the face mask for as little as 30 seconds.

Some people described the reaction as a “chemical burn” or “severe sunburn,” with redness, swelling, burning and irritation.

The complaints include children as well as adults who used the face mask over the holiday season and experienced severe reactions. Some of the negative reviews date back to November 2019.

The recall only involves the Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask, but consumers have have also posted photos of skin irritation in response to the company’s coconut face mask, charcoal face mask, and cucumber under-eye mask.

Yes To Inc. is asking customers to return the product to the retailer where it was purchased, if it has not been used, for a refund.

Consumers who have already used the product should contact Yes To at customercare@yesto.com or by phone at 888.929.3786 [Call: 888.929.3786] on Monday – Friday between 9am – 3pm PST.

Source: Yes To Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Product Due to Skin Irritation Complaints ‘Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask’