Baby Trend Recalls 2,000 Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Baby Trend recalled about 2,000 Tango Mini Strollers because the hinges can collapse and children can fall out. No incidents have been reported.

The problem is that both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller, according to the recall notice.

The recall involves black Tango Mini Strollers in four models. Each model can be identified by a uniquely-colored bonnet top.

The models include Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A).

The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

Baby Trend Tango Mini Strollers were sold at Target, Amazon.com, and online at www.target.com from October 2019 through November 2019 for between $100 and $120.

Baby Trend is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact the company for a replacement or full refund. For more information, consumers can call 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Source: Baby Trend Recalls Tango Mini Strollers Due to Fall Hazard