Toyota issued a safety recall for 267,000 of the model-year 2013-2015 Prius and 2014-2017 Prius V hybrids in the U.S. due to a software glitch that may cause a loss of engine power and stalling.

The recalled vehicles are equipped with an inverter that is designed to put the vehicle into a fail-safe mode if there is a problem with the hybrid system.

Instead, Toyota has found that in rare cases, a software defect may cause the vehicles to suddenly stall and lose power.

“While power steering and braking would remain operational, a vehicle stall while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash,” warned Toyota.

On all of the recalled vehicles, Toyota dealers will update the software on the hybrid system free of charger.

For owners who have experienced an inverter failure related to this problem, Toyota will repair or replace the inverter at no charge.

Toyota will notify owners of the recalled vehicles by late August 2020. For more information, owners can call the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1-800-331-4331.

Source: Toyota Recalls 267,000 Prius, Prius V Cars for Risk of Stalling