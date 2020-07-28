Triangle Tube Recalls Gas Boilers After Death Reported

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Triangle Tube has issued a recall to repair Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers.

The problem is that flue gas can escape from the gas boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair.

The problem poses a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Triangle Tube has received 1 report of a person who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in 2016 after a repair where the adapter was not reattached.

Triangle Tube has also received 2 other reports of the vent tube adapter separating from the recalled boilers, which could allow carbon monoxide to leak out and cause injury or death.

The gas boilers were sold to wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide from November 2011 through July 2020 for between $3,400 and $9,700.

This recall involves 22 models of the Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence condensing gas boilers for residential and light commercial use. These wall-hung condensing gas boilers are housed in a white metal box.

For more information, call Triangle Tube toll-free at 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.triangletube.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION.”

Source: Triangle Tube Recalls to Repair Gas Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Hazard; One Death Reported; In-Home Remedy May Be Delayed Due To COVID-19 Restrictions