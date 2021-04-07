1 Million Pressure Washers Recalled After Serious Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading recalled over 1 million Greenworks® and Powerworks® pressure washers after 13 people suffered injuries, including concussions, broken bones, or eye and mouth injuries, when the spray gun handle broke during use.

The recall involves Greenworks® 2000 psi plastic pressure washer spray guns in the Greenworks 2000 psi Plastic Gun Accessory kit, and Greenworks Pressure Washers ranging from 1500 – 1800 psi.

The recall also includes Powerworks® Pressure Washer models ranging from 1700 – 1800 psi.

The manufacturer said it received 15 reports of the pressure washer spray gun connector breaking, which allowed the hose and/or parts of the connector to become dislodged when under pressure during use.

This resulted in 13 injuries, including 7 people who needed medical treatment for post-concussion, broken bones and/or injuries to the eyes and mouth.

The pressure washers were sold nationwide at Lowe’s, Lowes.com, Amazon.com, and other retailers from January 2017 to February 2021.

The plastic gun accessory kit was sold for about $40 and the pressure washers were sold for between $100 and $180.

Hongkong Sun Rise Trading is offering a free replacement spray gun handle. For more information, call 833-211-9185 Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Consumers can also go online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on Important Safety Notices, or visit https://greenworks.ordertree.com/pressure-washer-gun-handle-recall to get a free replacement handle.

Source: One Million Greenworks and Powerworks Pressure Washer Spray Guns Recalled Due to Impact Injury Hazard; Distributed by Hongkong Sun Rise Trading