Verizon Recalls 2.5 Million Mobile Hotspots for Battery Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Verizon has recalled about 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots after 15 reports of the lithium-ion batteries in the devices overheating.

There were 6 reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring, and 2 reports of people who suffered minor burn injuries.

The recalled hotspots were imported by Franklin Wireless Corp. The charger provided with the hotspots has a sticker on the wire stating: “Compatible: FWC MHS900L, Model: FWCR900TVL, DC151030.”

They were sold nationwide at Verizon stores, other stores, school districts (which may have provided the hotspots to students), and www.verizon.com from April 2017 to March 2021 for $50 to $150.

Verizon will exchange the Jetpack Mobile Hotspot devices for an Orbic Speed device, free of charge.

Until the recalled device can be replaced, Verizon is asking consumers to power off the unit, unplug it from its power source, and store it in a place away from children, on top of a hard surface with adequate ventilation around the hotspot, and away from combustibles.

For more information, visit https://www.ellipsisjetpackrecall.expertinquiry.com/.

Source: Verizon Recalls 2.5 Million Ellipsis Jetpack Mobile Hotspots Imported by Franklin Wireless Due to Fire and Burn Hazards