Hyundai has recalled thousands of 2015-2016 Genesis sedans and the 2017-2020 Genesis G80 due to a fire hazard in the anti-lock brake system.

Hyundai recalled the vehicles due to the risk of a short-circuit in the Anti-Lock Brake (ABS) module, which could lead to a fire in the engine compartment while driving, or when the vehicles are parked and off.

Hyundai reported 2 vehicle fires in the U.S., but no crashes or injuries, as of March 10, 2021.

Until the vehicles are repaired, Hyundai is asking owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures, due to a risk of a fire starting when the vehicles are parked and the ignition is turned off.

Hyundai will begin contacting owners in early May 2021 to schedule a replacement of the ABS module fuse.

Source: Hyundai Recalls 95,000 Genesis Sedans, G80 for Possible Fire Risk