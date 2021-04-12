Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for raw ground turkey products that have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses.

The warning applies to around 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products that were produced by Plainville Brands, LLC in December 2020. The products were shipped to stores nationwide, including Wegmans and other stores.

The products have use-by dates in January 2021, so they are no longer available for sale, but consumers may still have these items in their freezers. The products include:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% Lean 6% Fat Gound Turkey with use-by dates of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% Lean 6% Fat Ground Turkey with use-by dates of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% Lean 6% Fat Ground Turkey with use-by dates of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% Lean 7% Fat with a use-by date of 1/10/21

Health officials are investigating an outbreak of 28 Salmonella Hadar illnesses in 12 states, with illnesses occurring between December 2020 and March 2021.

One sick person reported eating ground turkey before falling ill and provided an unopened package of Plainville Brands’ ground turkey, which tested positive for Salmonella Hadar.

However, not all of the illnesses in the outbreak have been linked to the turkey product that tested positive for Salmonella Hadar. Other products may also be involved in the outbreak, according to investigators.

Source: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Raw Ground Turkey Products Linked to Salmonella Hadar Illness

