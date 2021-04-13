Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman from Shreveport, Louisiana, who claims she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when her Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker exploded food and steam onto her body.

The lawsuit was filed by JoVanna R., who was burned on April 14, 2020 when the lid blew off the pot, causing the “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker,” according to her complaint.

She accuses the manufacturer, SharkNinja LLC, of selling a defective pressure cooker, and misleadingly advertising certain safety features.

The Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker was advertised with “14 Safety Features” that were supposed to prevent pressure from building up inside the pot unless the lid was properly closed. Furthermore, the lid was supposed to lock and prevent a person from opening it until all of the pressure was released.

Instead, she claims the safety features did not work as advertised, making the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker “unreasonably dangerous.”

The lawsuit was filed on March 16, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana — Case Number 5:21-cv-00694.

Editor's note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC.

