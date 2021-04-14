Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Black Diamond recalled 78,600 PIEPS DSP Avalanche Transceivers due to a risk of severe injury or death.

The problem is that the transceiver can unintentionally switch modes and fail to transmit a signal if it is not locked or installed in a harness.

“When this occurs, it will prevent the transceiver from transmitting a signal and can make it difficult to locate a skier in an avalanche, which can result in severe bodily harm or death,” according to the recall.

Black Diamond said it received 65 reports of the transceiver switching modes unexpectedly, including 1 report of a skier who died and another skier who “suffered a broken arm and minor injuries.”

The recall covers PIEPS DSP Pro, DSP Pro Ice, and DSP Sport avalanche transceivers with neoprene carrying cases. They were sold from January 2013 through November 2020.

Black Diamond is offering a free replacement harness. To get one, consumers must register on the Black Diamond website or contact Black Diamond at dsprecall@bdel.com or by calling 866-306-0865.

