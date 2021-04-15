Audio-Technica Recalls Charging Cases for Wireless Headphones

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Audio-Technica U.S. Inc. has recalled about 7,450 charging cases that were sold with wireless headphones (Model ATH-CK3TW) because the cases can overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

The company said it has received 4 reports of the charging cases overheating, all outside the U.S.

These incidents resulted in damage to the charging cases and the surfaces on which they were charging.

The recalled charging cases were sold from December 2019 through February 2021 for $100 to $120.

They were sold nationwide at American Musical Supply, Inmotion Entertainment Group, Micro Electronics, Music and Arts Center, other retailers, Amazon.com and audio-technica.com.

Audio-Technica is asking consumers to immediately stop using the charging cases and contact Audio-Technica for instructions on returning the cases for a free replacement charging case.

Source: Audio-Technica Recalls Charging Cases Sold with Wireless Headphones Due to Fire Hazard