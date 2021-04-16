Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Battat has recalled about 61,000 B. toys Firefly Frank Infant Teethers because the plastic wings can detach from the body of the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The company said it received 14 reports of the wings detaching or parts of the wings breaking off, including one report of a child who choked on a broken piece of the wing.

The teething toys were sold nationwide at Target and online at Target.com from July 2019 through February 2021 for $6 to $10.

Battat is asking consumers to immediately take the recalled teething toys away from young children and return the toy to any Target store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Consumers can also contact Battat to return it by mail for a full refund. For more information, email recalls@battatco.com or call Battat at 1-844-963-2479 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Mon-Fri.

Target Recalls Baby Teething Toys After Infant Chokes

Source: Battat Recalls Infant Teethers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.