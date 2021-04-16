Target Recalls Baby Teething Toys After Infant Chokes

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Battat has recalled about 61,000 B. toys Firefly Frank Infant Teethers because the plastic wings can detach from the body of the toy, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The company said it received 14 reports of the wings detaching or parts of the wings breaking off, including one report of a child who choked on a broken piece of the wing.

The teething toys were sold nationwide at Target and online at Target.com from July 2019 through February 2021 for $6 to $10.

Battat is asking consumers to immediately take the recalled teething toys away from young children and return the toy to any Target store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Consumers can also contact Battat to return it by mail for a full refund. For more information, email recalls@battatco.com or call Battat at 1-844-963-2479 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Mon-Fri.

Source: Battat Recalls Infant Teethers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target