On April 16, JBS USA Food Company recalled approximately 4,860 pounds of raw, frozen, boneless beef products that were imported to the U.S. from Australia.

The recall was issued after a sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7 bacteria. No illnesses were reported.

The products came in 60-pound cardboard boxes that were labeled as “95CL BONELESS BEEF PRODUCT OF AUSTRALIA” with “PACKED ON: 02-SEP-20” and Australian “EST. 4” on the packaging label.

The products were shipped to distributors and further processors in New York and Pennsylvania, where they may have been re-labeled.

The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said it is concerned that some of this product may be frozen and in cold storage.

Infections with E. coli O157:H7 can cause deadly food poisoning. The most common symptoms are vomiting, dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps that begin 3 to 4 days, on average, after eating food that is contaminated.

Most people recover from an E. coli illness within a week, but some develop a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

