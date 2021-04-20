Peloton CEO Fights Against Treadmill Recall After Child Dies

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent warning to stop using Peloton treadmills, known as Tread+ treadmills, due to a risk of severe injuries or death.

“To date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death. CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death,” the agency warned.

The agency released this horrifying video showing the danger:

There have been many other reports of children who were seriously injured, including a 3-year-old boy who suffered a “significant brain injury” and a 6-year-old girl whose leg was badly scraped.

Kids and pets have the greatest risk of injury or death, but adults can also fall when objects get sucked under the treadmill and tip it over.

Back in March, Peloton CEO John Foley issued a warning after the child died, but said parents could still use their Tread+ if they removed the safety key.

However, safety officials disagreed. CPSC warned that removing the key is not enough, after reports of children who were sucked under the treadmill and injured when an adult was using the treadmill.

Peloton is currently fighting with the government, refusing to recall Tread+ treadmills. Instead, Peloton published a blog post calling the CPSC warning “inaccurate and misleading.”

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+