Peloton CEO John Foley published a note to parents after learning about a child who was killed by the Peloton Tread+ fitness machine.

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Foley wrote.

Foley urged parents to read and follow all of the safety warnings and instructions, including keeping kids and pets away from the Peloton Tread+ at all times, removing the safety key when the Tread+ is not in use, and storing the key out of reach of children.

Another incident was reported on SaferProducts.gov involving a 3-year-old boy who suffered a “significant brain injury”, when he was trapped under a Peloton Tread+ machine last month.

The boy was found not breathing and pulseless, with injuries on his back, neck and face. Fortunately, the family reported that the boy is expected to fully recover.

Source: A Note from Peloton CEO John Foley about Tread+