Kareem Mart Recalls Halva for Salmonella Risk

Kareem Mart, of Michigan, has recalled 1-pound and 2-pound tubs of Kareem Chef® Halva due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.
The recall involves plain Halva, Halva with Pistachios, and Halva with Chocolate.
The products were distributed in 1-lb and 2-lb plastic tubs from March 2020 through February 2021, with “Best Before” dates of 07-01-2022.
The halva was sold at Mediterranean food stores and wholesalers in Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
No illnesses were reported. The recall was issued after a routine test by the Michigan Department of Agriculture was positive for Salmonella.
Earlier this month, Kareem Mart issued a separate recall for Tahina (Ground Sesame Paste) after a routine test was positive for Salmonella contamination, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture.
Halva is a fudge-like candy that is made out of sesame paste or other ingredients.
Source: Kareem Mart Recalls “Halva” Because of Possible Health Risk