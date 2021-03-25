FDA Warns Against Getting High on Benzedrex Nasal Inhalers

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

People who like to get high will try just about anything to find their next fix, regardless of the potential risks. Now, the FDA is warning about increasing reports of people who are abusing Benzedrex nasal inhalers.

Benzedrex® is a widely-available nasal inhaler that is advertised for the relief of nasal congestion due to allergies, hay fever, or colds.

Benzedrex contains a stimulant drug called propylhexedrine, which was created (ironically) as a substitute for amphetamines in nasal inhalers in the 1940s.

Today, propylhexedrine inhalers are inexpensive and available over-the-counter in most drugstores, and in recent years, they have become a popular alternative to methamphetamine and Adderall among people who abuse stimulants.

Unlike these other drugs, however, Benzedrex users report a short-lived euphoric feeling with a harsh crash, negative long-term physical side effects, and unpleasant tastes.

Benzedrex abusers can also suffer from deadly heart attacks or mental health problems, even within a few hours, according to the FDA.

The risks include “fast or abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, heart attack, heart failure, agitation, delusions, paranoia, hallucinations, and death,” according to the FDA Safety Communication.

The FDA also said that it is taking steps to try to reduce the potential for abuse, such as asking manufacturers to consider reducing the amount of propylhexedrine in each inhaler, as well as changing the inhaler’s design to make tampering more difficult.

