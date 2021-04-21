Guan's Recalls Enoki Mushrooms for Listeria Risk

On April 20, Guan’s Mushroom Co. recalled all cases of 200-gram (7.05-ounce) Enoki Mushrooms (Product of China) due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
No illnesses were reported. The recall was issued after a routine test by health officials in Michigan was positive for Listeria.
The recalled enoki mushrooms were distributed to stores nationwide in a white cardboard box with 25 clear plastic packages of 200-g mushrooms.
The box is labeled with Guan’s logo and Product Code RY3428A or RY3434A. There is also UPC Code: 810023170303.
Last year, enoki mushrooms from Korea were linked to a deadly outbreak of Listeria illnesses that infected at least 36 people in 17 states, including 4 people who died, and two fetal deaths.
Back in March 2020, Guan’s Mushroom Co. recalled all of their 200-gram packages of Enoki Mushrooms from Korea after a bag tested positive for Listeria by health officials in California.
Soon afterward, the FDA warned high-risk people against eating any brand of enoki mushrooms from Korea, including mushrooms that were not recalled, due to an elevated risk of Listeria infections.
Source: Guan’s Mushroom Co Recalls Enoki Because of Possible Health Risk