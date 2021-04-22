Nearly 7,000 Pounds of Canadian Ham Recalled for Salmonella

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Olymel S.E.C./L.P., of Quebec, Canada, is recalling approximately 6,804 pounds of ready-to-eat ham that may be contaminated contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The recall involves 12-pound plastic vacuum-packed ham labeled as “Celebrity EXTRA LEAN IMPORTED HAM 98% FAT FREE” with product codes 20309 11 – 91, 20309 21 – 91, 20309 31 – 91, 20309 41 – 91, or 20309 51 – 91 on the side of the packaging.

The ham products were packaged on November 5, 2020. Some products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

The problem was discovered the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) collected a routine sample that was positive for the Salmonella Enteritidis­­­. No illnesses have been reported.

Eating food that is contaminated with Salmonella can cause symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days. The diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

Source: Olymel S.E.C./L.P. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Ham Products Due to Possible Salmonella Enteritidis Contamination

