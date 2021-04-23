Jule's Foods Recalls Vegan Cheese After Salmonella Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Jule’s Foods, of Carlsbad, California, has voluntarily recalled all of its vegan food products due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The recall involves all Jule’s Cashew Brie, Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie, Jule’s Black Garlic Cashew Brie, Jule’s Artichoke Spinach Dip, and Jule’s Vegan Ranch Dressing.

Health officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Duisburg infections linked to Jule’s Cashew Brie.

Five illnesses were reported in three states, including California (2), Tennessee (2), and Florida (1).

Salmonella Duisburg is considered a rare strain. In interviews, three of the sick people reported eating Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie. It was the only common product identified during interviews.

Furthermore, a sample of Jule’s Cashew Brie that was collected in California tested positive for Salmonella.

The products were distributed to stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, as well as directly to consumers.

For more information, contact the company via email at jules@julesveganfoods.com or telephone at (310) 980-4697 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PDT.

Source: Jule’s Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Jule’s Foods Products Because of Possible Health Risk

