Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Guan’s Mushroom Co. recalled all cases of 200-gram/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom (Product of Korea) because it may be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled enoki mushroom products were distributed in California, New York, Pennsylvania to retail stores, distributors, and wholesalers.

The product has Guan’s logo on the front. It was sold in a clear plastic package labeled with “Enoki Mushroom” in English, Korean and French, UPC code: 859267007013 and package code 14-1.

The enoki mushrooms were shipped in a white cardboard box with 25 pieces of 200g products. The box has Guan’s logo in green color and #02473.

The contamination was discovered after routine testing by State of California revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses were specifically linked to Guan’s mushrooms as of the recall date on March 23, but health officials in the U.S. are currently investigating a link between enoki mushrooms from Korea and a deadly outbreak of Listeria food poisoning illnesses.

On March 10, health officials linked enoki mushrooms from Korea to an outbreak of Listeria that caused at least 4 deaths and 36 illnesses. Two pregnant women also suffered miscarriages. In response, Sun Hong Foods Inc. recalled enoki mushrooms from Korea.

Infections with Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or a life-threatening infection of their newborn baby.

Source: Guan’s Mushroom Co Recalls Enoki Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation