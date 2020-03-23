Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Woom bikes USA, a company based in Austin, Texas, has issued a safety recall for about 5,500 bicycles.

The company has received 2 reports of the front fork becoming loose or detaching in the U.S., but no injuries were reported.

The recall involves Woom model 4 (20 inch), 5 (24 inch), and 6 (26 inch) bicycles that were sold online at us.woombikes.com from August 2018 to March 2019 for between $450 and $500.

The bikes were sold in 5 colors — red, blue, green, purple and yellow. “Woom” is printed across the bottom tube of the bicycle frame.

Woom is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact the firm for a free repair kit for the front fork.

For more information, contact Woom bike USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email at usa@woombikes.com or online at us.woombikes.com.

