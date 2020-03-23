Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
1 Shares

Woom bikes USA, a company based in Austin, Texas, has issued a safety recall for about 5,500 bicycles.

The company has received 2 reports of the front fork becoming loose or detaching in the U.S., but no injuries were reported.

The recall involves Woom model 4 (20 inch), 5 (24 inch), and 6 (26 inch) bicycles that were sold online at us.woombikes.com from August 2018 to March 2019 for between $450 and $500.

The bikes were sold in 5 colors — red, blue, green, purple and yellow. “Woom” is printed across the bottom tube of the bicycle frame.

Woom is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact the firm for a free repair kit for the front fork.

For more information, contact Woom bike USA toll-free at 855-966-6872 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or email at usa@woombikes.com or online at us.woombikes.com.

Source: Woom bikes USA Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
1 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.