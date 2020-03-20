Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials reported that another 25 people were infected with E. coli bacteria after eating raw sprouts that were supplied to Jimmy John’s, Whole Foods, and other stores.

The 6-state outbreak has now infected at least 39 people, including 27 in Utah. The states include Florida (1), Illinois (6), Iowa (3), Missouri (1), Texas (1) and Utah (27).

The illnesses started on dates ranging from January 5, 2020 through March 3, 2020.

The outbreak has been traced to Red Clover Sprouts that were grown by Chicago Indoor Garden and distributed to Jimmy John’s, Whole Foods stores in the Midwest, Coosemans Chicago Inc., Battaglia Distributing, and Living Waters Farms.

The recalled sprouts were contaminated with the same strain of E. coli O103 that caused a separate outbreak in December 2019.

The FDA has traced the outbreaks to a common seed lot that was used to grow the sprouts. The agency is working to determine where the sprouts and seeds have been distributed.

Source: Outbreak of E. coli Infections Linked to Clover Sprouts

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation