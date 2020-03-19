Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Boyer Corporation recalled 6 soap-making products due to a lack of child-resistant packaging.

The products contain sodium hydroxide and/or potassium hydroxide. They are used for making lye soap or clearing drains.

There have been 2 reports of chemical burn injuries with the California Soap Supply product. One report involved a child who suffered chemical burns to their mouth after getting into the bottle.

The recall involves about 329,000 bottles of Soap Supply Co. Lye, Soap Makers Lye, California Soap Supply Lye, Combo Solutions Sodium Hydroxide, Red Crown High Test Lye, and Boyer Potassium Hydroxide Flakes.

These products contain sodium hydroxide and/or potassium hydroxide, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

Exposure to the chemicals can cause chemical burns and serious irritation of the skin and eyes.

They were sold online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2019 for about $5.

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of the reach of children and contact Boyer for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

For more information, contact Boyer Corporation at 800-323-4030 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at boyer9600@gmail.com or online at www.boyercorporation.com and click on the “Recall” tab.

Source: Boyer Recalls Six Brands of Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Injuries Reported