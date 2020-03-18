Honda Recalls 340,000 Portable Generators for Fire Hazards

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

American Honda Motor Company Inc. recalled about 340,000 portable generators after 10 fires were reported.

This recall involves Honda EB2200i, EU2200i, EU2200i Companion and EU2200i Camo portable generators.

Honda said it has received 13 reports of the generator’s inverter assembly short-circuiting while in use, including 10 reports of fire. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The problem is that the generator can short circuit in the presence of salt water. This causes the generator to smoke or catch on fire. The issue poses a risk of fire, burn injuries, and property damage.

About 200,000 of the generators were previously recalled in 2019 because they can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing a fire risk.

The recalled generators were sold at Honda Power Equipment Dealers, The Home Depot and other home improvement stores nationwide, and online from February 2018 to January 2020 for $1,100 to $1,300.

For more information, contact American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page.

Source: American Honda Recall of Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards