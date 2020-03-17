Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

AFC Distribution Corp. (“AFC Sushi”) recalled cooked butterfly tail-on whiteleg shrimp, also known as Sushi Ebi, because it may be contaminated with the bacteria Vibrio parahaemolyticus.

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Vibrio can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and chills.

The recalled shrimp product is marked with Lot #2019.10.02 and it was used in various prepared menu offerings with sell-by dates ranging from 02/19/2020 to 03/13/2020.

AFC is the U.S.’s largest franchisor of supermarket-based sushi bars, with over 3,300 sushi bars in stores sectors throughout the U.S.

The recalled shrimp was distributed to retail AFC sushi counters, where it is further processed into prepared sushi items at grocery stores, cafeterias, and corporate dining centers.

It was distributed in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, AD, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WV, WY.

For more information, contact AFC’s Recall Team at 866-467-8744 (Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Pacific Time) or by email at recall@afcsushi.com.

Source: Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp (Sushi Ebi), Lot #2019.10.02

