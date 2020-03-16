WinCo Recalls Frozen Blackberries for Norovirus Risk

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

WinCo Foods LLC recalled frozen blackberries (16-oz bags) and frozen Berry Medley (16-oz and 32-oz bags) because they may be contaminated with Norovirus.

Norovirus is a highly-contagious virus that causes sudden vomiting, watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and nausea. In most cases, symptoms end in about 48 hours, but illnesses can be more severe.

The recalled berry products were distributed to WinCo stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.

The following products are affected by the recall:

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30502, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30522, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 32 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30512, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

No illnesses were reported. The recall was issued after the FDA reported that samples tested positive for Norovirus.

The products were manufactured by Rader Farms of Lynden, Washington.

This is not the first recall WinCo has issued for berries made by Rader Farms. In June 2019, WinCo recalled frozen red raspberries after a bag tested positive for Norovirus. No illnesses were reported.

WinCo is urging customers to destroy the products or return them for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact WinCo Foods at (1-800-824-1706) (Business hours: Mon-Fri 7:30-4:30 MST).

Source: Winco Foods, Llc. Recalls Frozen Blackberries and Frozen Berry Medley Because of Possible Health Risk

