Kichler Lighting LLC, of Cleveland, Ohio recalled 52-inch LED Indoor Ceiling fans because the blades can break off and cause injuries.

The recall involves about 38,900 ceiling fans in the U.S., plus about 3,160 ceiling fans that were sold in Canada.

The problem is that the irons (arms) that hold the ceiling fan blades can detach during use, causing the blades to fall and injure a person.

No injuries were reported, but Kichler received about 62 reports of the fan blade breaking or falling off, including 1 report of property damage.

The recalled ceiling fans were sold at Lowe’s and other lighting specialty stores nationwide, and online at www.lowes.com, between January 2016 and March 2020 for about $250.

This recalled indoor ceiling fans are 52″ wide, with five blades, bronze accents, etched umber glass and an integrated LED module. Model number 35153 is printed on the top of the fan’s motor housing.

For more information, contact Kichler Lighting toll-free at 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.kichler.com and click on “Safety Information.”

Source: Kichler Lighting Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Injury Hazard