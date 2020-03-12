Homestar Recalls Finch 3-Drawer Dressers for Tip-Over Hazard

Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Homestar North America, of Dallas, Texas has recalled about 33,300 Finch 3-drawer dressers that were sold online due to a tip-over hazard that poses a risk of serious injury, entrapment, or death for children.

No injuries were reported, but the recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

Homestar recalled Finch 3-drawer dressers in maple/bank alder (EB10873BA), black (EB108738Q), torino walnut (EB108738TW) and white (EB108738W),

The model number and “Homestar North America” are printed on a label on the back of the dressers.

They were sold online on Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, Overstock.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through May 2019 for about $90.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dressers that are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access.

Contact Homestar to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

For more information, contact Homestar toll-free at 877-353-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CPSCanti-tip@homestarltd.com or online at www.homestar-finch-recall.com.

Source: Homestar Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)