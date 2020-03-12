Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
1 Shares

Homestar North America, of Dallas, Texas has recalled about 33,300 Finch 3-drawer dressers that were sold online due to a tip-over hazard that poses a risk of serious injury, entrapment, or death for children.

No injuries were reported, but the recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.

Homestar recalled Finch 3-drawer dressers in maple/bank alder (EB10873BA), black (EB108738Q), torino walnut (EB108738TW) and white (EB108738W),

The model number and “Homestar North America” are printed on a label on the back of the dressers.

They were sold online on Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, Overstock.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through May 2019 for about $90.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dressers that are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access.

Contact Homestar to receive a free tip-over restraint kit and a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

For more information, contact Homestar toll-free at 877-353-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CPSCanti-tip@homestarltd.com or online at www.homestar-finch-recall.com.

Homestar Recalls Finch 3-Drawer Dressers for Tip-Over Hazard

Source: Homestar Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
1 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.