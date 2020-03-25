Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Volvo Car USA is recalling 121,605 vehicles in the U.S. from the 2019 and 2020 model-years, including every model Volvo sold in the U.S.

The recall involves the Volvo S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90L, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC40, XC60, and XC90.

The problem is that a software glitch may cause the Automated Emergency Brake System (AEB) to fail to detect an obstacle and engage the brakes, which could lead to a crash.

The braking system is part of Volvo’s IntelliSafe technology, which will be updated at no charge to the customer.

The cars contain older software that isn’t compatible with the cars’ newer hardware, according to the recall report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Volvo has not received any reports of injuries, fatalities or crashes related to the problem.

All of the vehicles are still under warranty and Volvo plans on notifying owners of the recall on May 1, 2020.

Source: Volvo Recalling All 2019, 2020 Models for Automated-Brake Problem

