Reddit Share Email 1 Shares

Inclined sleepers are now linked to at least 92 infant deaths, up from 73 deaths and 1,108 incidents reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) between January 2005 and June 2019.

Since June 2019, Consumer Reports found another 19 deaths due to the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, according to data from lawsuits, government records, and interviews with parents.

Most of the lawsuits involve the Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, but at least one lawsuit involves a Kids II inclined sleeper.

Lawmakers and the CPSC have proposed banning all inclined sleepers, but in the meantime, officials are settling for asking manufacturers for voluntary recalls.

Over 6 million inclined sleepers have been recalled, yet they remain in homes nationwide — and many parents are still unaware of the deadly risks posed by inclined sleepers, even for babies who are too young to roll over.

For example, Consumer Reports spoke to a mother from Vermont whose 4-month-old son died in a Rock ‘n Play Sleeper in October 2018 after his head slumped forward, cutting off his airway.

Young infants can suffocate if they are unable to lift up their head due to the inclined angle. Older babies can also roll over from their back to their stomach or side and suffocate when their face becomes trapped.

For more information, read the Safe Sleep guidelines for infants to prevent SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) and suffocation.

Source: New Evidence Shows More Infant Deaths Tied to Inclined Sleepers Than Previously Reported