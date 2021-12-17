140,000 Costco Candles Recalled After 138 Jars Shatter

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 16, Northern Lights Enterprises recalled about 139,500 Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles because the jar can shatter, crack or break apart while burning, posing laceration and fire hazards.

Northern Lights said it has received 138 reports of the jar candles breaking, including 3 people who reported laceration injuries.

This recall involves the Alaura Brand Two-Tone Jar Candles, which came in a decorative glass container with a metal lid, and two scents; Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti.

The name “Alaura Candles” is printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the glass container.

The candles were sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from August 2021 through September 2021 for about $17.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled candle and return it to a Costco Warehouse for a full refund.

Source: Northern Lights Recalls Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

