Dry Shampoo and Conditioner Sprays Recalled for Toxic Benzene

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 17, Procter & Gamble recalled several brands of spray-can (aerosol) dry shampoo and dry conditioners after they tested positive for benzene, a cancer-causing chemical impurity.

The recall involves products under the following brands:

Pantene

Aussie

Herbal Essences

Waterless

Old Spice

Hair Food

People who use these products could be exposed to benzene by breathing it in the air or absorbing it through the skin.

According to the recall notice, exposure to benzene “can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”

Even so, the amount of benzene detected in the recalled products was low. P&G claimed that “daily exposure to benzene at the levels in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” according to the recall.

Over the past few months, many other consumer products have been recalled after testing positive for benzene — including spray sunscreen, anti-fungal foot spray, spray deodorant and body sprays.

Benzene is not an ingredient that is added to the products. Instead, benzene seems to be an impurity of the butane propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

According to P&G: “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”

For more information, consumers can call the P&G Consumer Care team at 1-888-674-3631 from Monday-Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm EST.

Source: P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner Spray Products and Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray Products