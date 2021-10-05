Bayer Recalls Lotrimin and Tinactin Sprays for Toxic Benzene

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On October 1, Bayer recalled certain batches of Lotrimin® and Tinactin® Anti-Fungal Sprays due to contamination with benzene, a toxic cancer-causing chemical.

The recall involves all unexpired Lotrimin® AF and Tinactin® Anti-Fungal Spray products with lot numbers beginning with TN or CV:

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Jock Itch (AFJI) Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

Lotrimin® AF Athlete’s Foot Liquid Spray

Lotrimin® AF Athlete’s Foot Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray

Tinactin® Jock Itch (JI) Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Liquid Spray

These products may be contaminated with “low levels of residual solvent benzene,” according to the recall notice.

Benzene was detected in some samples of the final product. It was not added to the products as an ingredient, but instead, was likely left over as an impurity during the manufacturing process.

Bayer claimed that the amount of benzene detected was low, and “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” No injuries or adverse events were reported as of October 1, 2021.

Even so, benzene is classified as a human carcinogen by the American Cancer Society. Benzene can be absorbed through the skin, inhaled, or swallowed.

“Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” the recall warns.

The recalls follow several similar recalls involving spray sunscreen products manufactured by Coppertone, Johnson & Johnson, CVS, and others. A growing number of lawsuits have also been filed by people who were diagnosed with cancer after using recalled products.

Bayer is asking consumers to request a refund by visiting www.lotrimin.com or www.tinactin.com, or by calling 1-866-360-3266, Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Source: Bayer Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lotrimin® and Tinactin® Spray Products Due to the Presence of Benzene